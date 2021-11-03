Westfield City Councilor Scott Willis explores run for mayor

By Chris Bavender

Westfield City Councilor Scott Willis has launched an exploratory committee for a possible run for Westfield mayor.

“As I’ve talked to residents and business owners over the last few years, I was often asked if I would consider running for mayor, so I decided to take the first steps to see if there was the support for my style of leadership for our community moving forward,” said Willis, a Republican.

Republican incumbent Andy Cook has not formally announced whether he plans to seek reelection.

Willis said he wants Westfield to be a “world-class city that every resident can be proud of, with strong leadership and vision for the future.” Since announcing his exploratory committee, he has been meeting with residents, community groups and business owners to learn what they believe the city needs and their main concerns.

“The most common thing I hear every day is the passion for Westfield. Whether it’s at a youth sports game, chamber meetings, our small business community or in our neighborhoods, Westfield is made up of a community of people who truly care about the decisions made by the city,” Willis said. “They want leadership to set a plan for the future and execute on that plan while working together to ensure Westfield’s future is bright. And low taxes, everyone wants low taxes.”

Public service is a priority for Willis, who moved to Westfield 17 years ago.

“I’ve been heavily involved in community organizations both public and private. I’ve seen that when people are willing to get involved and work together, the results benefit everyone,” Willis said. “Westfield is a special place to live and work, and it’s the passion and dedication of those who are willing to step up that has built our community and will help ensure our future.”

Willis said his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, his background as a businessman and entrepreneur, and his work in the community will lend itself to the office of mayor.

“I have a history of not only setting a vision for the future, but also accomplishing those goals in a collaborative way,” he said. “As a true fiscal conservative, I’ve always been committed to ensuring the financial stability of any organization I’ve been involved in as the top priority. And as a leader in our community, I’ve shown that I’ll dig in and do the hard work to ensure Westfield has a bright future.”

Willis said listening to the community will be his top priority as he explores a possible run.

“The role of the Westfield mayor is reflective of the community’s needs and wants, and I take that seriously,” he said.