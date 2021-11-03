The ISDH announces Hoosiers 5 to 11 eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on Nov. 2. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for use in individuals under age 18.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 4, parents who want to schedule an appointment for their child to receive the vaccine can do so at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or 866-211-9966 for assistance. However, 211 appointments cannot be made until Nov. 3.

The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older, so parents should ensure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage. To find a clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov beginning Thursday and look for a pin designating sites with pediatric vaccine.

Supplies might be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis, the ISDH stated in a press release, so individuals are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure a site has the vaccine. A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

As of Nov. 3, a total of 7,133,806 doses have been administered in Indiana, according to the ISDH. The figure includes 3,344,763 first doses and 414,620 boosters. A total of 3,374,423 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.