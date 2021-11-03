Noblesville seniors realize goal with boys soccer state title

The Noblesville High School boys soccer team met its own high expectations.

The No. 2 Millers topped No. 10 Carmel 3-1 in the Oct. 30 IHSAA Class 3A state championship game at IUPUI Carroll Stadium. It was the first boys state soccer title for Noblesville.

“With our seniors, we know that we’ve had the talent the past couple of years. We just haven’t been able to realize it,” said Noblesville coach Kenneth Dollaske, whose team finished 20-1-1. “So, to win the title this year, a huge weight has been relieved from us. I’m so proud of how they worked. The state title didn’t just happen (Oct. 30), it happened last year when we lost in the playoffs.

“All of our players just persevered and willed to get better, putting in the time, putting in the work in the offseason, working hard at the club level and in the summer.”

Noblesville was eager for another shot after losing to Hamilton Southeastern 1-0 in the 2020 sectional semifinals.

“Our sectional is always one of the most challenging sectionals in the state,” Dollaske said. “When we played HSE last year, we were ranked No. 1 and they were No. 2. The same thing happened this year when we played Fishers in the sectional championship.”

This time, No. 2 Noblesville topped No. 1 Fishers 1-0.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best, regardless whether it’s the beginning of the playoffs or the end of the playoffs,” Dollaske said.

Of the Millers’ 11 starters, 10 are seniors. They had 13 seniors overall.

“We are graduating pretty much everyone that had a big hand in winning the state title,” Dollaske said.

In the championship, Noblesville took a 3-0 lead before Carmel finally scored late in the second half. Scoring for the Millers were seniors Brady Horn, Palmer Ault and Spencer Holland.

Ault, who has committed to play for Butler next season, led the Millers in goals for the season with 26. Holland, who has committed to IUPUI, was next with 19 goals.

“The core group of seniors has been playing with each other (since) they were 6, 7 or 8 years old,” Dollaske said. “I hear stories from parents where they would go out and play soccer at recess at elementary school. Then they started joining the same club team. They’ve had a good bond for about 10 years now. They’re good friends. It makes it sweeter that they were able to go out and win this together. They accomplished a goal of not just four years in the making, but 10 years in the making for them.

“It’s a great group of guys. It’s sad to see them go, but it’s great to see them go out on top.”

The only returning starter is junior Jake Johns. Dollaske said the team’s sophomores and juniors are already working hard and thinking about repeating as state champions.

“I like the very driven culture we have here at Noblesville,” Dollaske said. “It’s great to get the first (state title). Now, it’s how much more can we do?”

Dollaske completed his fifth year as varsity coach after spending five years as coach of the freshmen team.

Noblesville senior Braydon Doll was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for 3A boys soccer.