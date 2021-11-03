Noblesville businesses to expand, invest $11 million

Two Noblesville businesses are expanding in the city with a combined investment of $11 million.

On Oct. 26, Mayor Chris Jensen announced WoodTurningz, Inc. and Texon Towel and Supply Co. are splitting a 7.55-acre lot of undeveloped land at 15405 Endeavor Dr. Each business will own 3.77 acres and will build separate 52,500-square-foot buildings. Additional space will be available for lease or future growth.

“We are excited to see two of Noblesville’s own expand with this new investment and jobs commitment within our community. As new investment continues to occur in Noblesville, working closely with companies that are already here is critical to ensure they have the best opportunity to thrive,” Jensen stated.

WoodTurningz launched in Noblesville in 2002. It is a leading supplier of pen kits, turning tools and related woodworking accessories and equipment to retail and wholesale customers worldwide. The business is on Stony Creek Way, and the new location would provide space to expand inventory, increase staffing and add an additional unit of business in the board lumber market with Hardcore Hardwoodz. WoodTurningz has 10 full-time employees and estimates its workforce will increase to 13 to 15 employees by 2026 and 18 to 20 employees by 2031. The project investment is $6 million.

Since 1976, Texon Towel and Supply Co. has provided towels and products to professional, collegiate and high school athletic departments, YMCAs, YWCAs, health clubs, federal agencies and public recreation facilities.

Texon Towel and Supply operates out of a building on Herriman Boulevard and needs a larger building expand inventory, employ more staff and facilitate future growth. The business has six full-time employees and estimates its workforce will increase to 10 to 13 employees by 2026 and 14 to 20 employees by 2031. Texon Towel and Supply’s investment is expected to be $5 million.

Each development plans to break ground in March 2022 with completion expected by early 2023. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.