Monterey Coastal Cuisine co-owners to open new restaurant

The quick success of Carmel’s Monterey Coastal Cuisine in the Carmel Arts & Design District has motivated the co-owners to take the next step.

Paul Estridge Jr. and Chris Thomas plan to open Tiburon Coastal Cuisine in early fall 2022 at 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers. It is in the First Internet Bank headquarters.

“It was in the back of our minds that if things went well to keep our eyes open for new opportunities,” Estridge said. “I will say this came quicker than we imagined, but it’s just an opportunity we couldn’t pass up in the Nickel Plate District.”

Estridge said the area has a lot of foot traffic with activities in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

“Our concept is, our restaurants are named after coastal towns in California,” Estridge said. “Chris is really one of the best partners I’ve ever had in my life. He’s really the one who deserves all the credit for the success.”

Estridge said the food will be similar to Monterey Costal Cuisine, but unique in its own way. Monterey opened in April, featuring its high-end menu of sushi, seafood and steaks.

“The combined lunch and dinner seven days a week has proven to be a winner,” said Estridge, a Westfield resident who also owns Estridge Homes.

Estridge is new to the restaurant business.

ALO Property Group was the listing real estate broker. First Internet Bank is the landlord and Urban Space Commercial Properties was the broker for Tiburon.

“When we began our marketing efforts, our strategy was to bring a local, superstar anchor restaurant tenant to arguably one of the best corners in Fishers,” stated Gary Perel, principal, senior director of retail at ALO Property Group. “We unanimously feel that Tiburon, from the uber-successful owners of (Monterey Coastal Cuisine), is exactly the type of operator we were looking for.”