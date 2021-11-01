Night & Day diversions – November 2, 2021

Indianapolis Opera

Indianapolis Opera will present “Don Giovanni” Nov. 5 to 7 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indyopera.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Center for the Performing Arts

The Brazilian All-Stars will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the free show, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Concerts for a Cause

The Concerts for a Cause’s fifth anniversary event will start with food and drinks at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Vogue in Indianapolis. The three singer/songwriters start performing together at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Lombardi” runs through Nov. 21. For more, visit atistage.org.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature jazz singer Everett Greene at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and electric violinist/vocalist Cathy Morris at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.