City of Carmel, Lauth release renderings, new name for mixed-use project at Main St., Range Line Rd.

The City of Carmel and Lauth Group on Oct. 27 released renderings and new details of a public private partnership to build a $40 million mixed-use development on the northeast corner of Range Line Road and Main Street in the heart of the Arts & Design District.

1st On Main — formerly known as Lot One — will include a four-story office building with first floor restaurant space and a private rooftop terrace, eight luxury condominiums, 35 luxury apartment units, a 310-space parking garage with public access and a community gathering plaza featuring the existing Rotary Clock.

“1st On Main will fulfill demand for Carmel office space in this area and provide residents with access to for sale/for rent housing in the heart of Carmel’s Arts and Design District,” stated Michael Garvey, Lauth’s chief investment officer and partner. “The community gathering plaza will be home to the historic Rotary Clock and will create an inviting destination space. Plans also call for a restaurant with outdoor seating overlooking the plaza. Each building within the development incorporates outdoor activation features including planters, benches, outdoor furniture, patios, festive lighting and balconies. We envision this being a hub of activity for the residents of Carmel and the many visitors who take part in the variety of events hosted each year.”

Site work is under way, which includes demolishing the former PNC Bank branch building. PNC Bank will provide a 24-hour ATM inside the future office building lobby. Carmel-based Studio M is designing the exterior facade and floorplans for the condos and apartments.

In late 2020, the Carmel City Council approved $6.5 million in tax increment financing bonds to help fund infrastructure for the project, specifically the parking garage. Tax increment financing collects the increase in tax revenue generated by the project to help pay for it.

In the spring of 2019, the city released renderings of redevelopment projects for the site submitted by eight developers. At the time, city officials expected the project to break ground in 2020. However, the city decided not to go with any of the submitted options and instead decided to partner with Carmel-based Lauth — one of the eight developers to submit a proposal — to move forward.

After partnering with Lauth, the city described the project as including a three-story office building, four condos, 70 apartments and a 310-space garage.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard credited public private partnerships in successfully redeveloping the Arts & Design District.

“The Carmel Redevelopment Commission’s partnership with Lauth to convert a parking lot and some older buildings on one of our main corners of the city into a beautiful, landmark project compete with headquarters jobs, plenty of public parking, and for-sale and for-lease residential units will have a transformational effect on the district,” Brainard stated.