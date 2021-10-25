Boo Bash returns to downtown Fishers

The City of Fishers annual Halloween event returns after a 1-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boo Bash will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 in front of City Hall, 1 Municipal Dr.

Fifty-five vendors will pass out candy or toys. The event also includes a selfie station, a DJ, an inflatable corn maze and food trucks.

“It’s a trick-or-treating opportunity for kids through the municipal complex of Fishers,” Fishes Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Sandquist said.

New features include an inflatable corn maze. There also will be vendors participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, where candy isn’t offered in case attendees have allergies. Instead, the Teal Pumpkin Project booth will offer toys and trinkets. All participating vendors are encouraged to decorate their booths, and attendees are encouraged to wear a costume.

“People get really into it with creating their booth,” Sandquist said. “It’s always fun to see what people come up with.”

A sensory room will be available in the pavilion building, between the amphitheater and City Hall for anyone who needs a quiet area.

For more, visit playfishers.com/174/Boo-Bash.