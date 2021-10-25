Current Publishing
Clockwise, margherita pizza, chicken marsala, charcuterie, bruschetta trio and Frutti di Mare. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Osteria Carmel

Where to go: Osteria Carmel

Address: Inside Market District, 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel

What to get: Frutti di Mare

Price: $20

Anna’s take: Osteria is only open for carryout and DoorDash orders until early next year, when it plans to open to in-person dining. The restaurant is owned by famous chef Fabio Viviani, and the menu consists of Italian cuisine. My favorite dish was the Frutti di Mare, a mildly spicy pasta peppered with a variety of seafood, like shrimp and calamari served in a lobster broth atop squid ink lumachel pasta. Other great items were the charcuterie board with soppressata, prosciutto, brie, gorgonzola, tomato jam and more ($18). The bruschetta trio has an explosion of flavors with three slices of grilled artisan bread topped with either a tomato bruschetta relish, roasted beets and goat cheese or tomato jam and crispy pancetta ($10). Another one of my favorites was the chicken marsala ($17), with a hearty serving of roasted chicken thighs smothered in a house-made sauce consisting of five types of mushrooms and served with a side of grilled broccolini and roaster potatoes. Lastly, if you’re serving a family, opt for the Margherita pizza, only $13 for a large pizza topped with Pomodoro sauce, oven-dried tomatoes, two kinds of fresh mozzarella, fragrant basil and a drizzle of olive oil, all atop a house-made pizza crust. Osteria Carmel is quite affordable for such beautiful and tasty creations, and I can’t wait to visit again when it’s open for in-person dining. Osteria takes carryout orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

