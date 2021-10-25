Night & Day diversions – October 26, 2020

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature Michele McConnell performing a tribute to Linda Ronstadt at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Corrina-Sowers-Adler will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Sharon McNight will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Center for the Performing Arts

An “Evening with Clint Black” is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the free show, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “There’s No Place Like Home,” a Hancock’s autobiographical piece, from Oct. 28 to 30. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Lombardi” runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 21. For more, visit atistage.org.

Belfry Theatre

The Belfry Theatre presents its season opener, “Cheaper by the Dozen,” at Noblesville First United Methodist Church. The production runs through Oct. 31. For more, visit the belfrytheatre.com.