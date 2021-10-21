Brees, ex-Purdue teammates bring Stretch Zone studios to Carmel, Zionsville

Former Purdue football players Ben Smith, Jason Lorezel and Drew Brees had long talked about going into business together. There was just one problem: Brees was just a little busy with his memorable 20-year NFL career.

Brees retired as the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the 2020 season and now works as an analyst for NBC.

“All three of us have remained great friends since we left Purdue, and since Drew is now done playing football, things just fell into place,” said Smith, who lives in Fishers. “Jason heard about Stretch Zone and brought it to Drew and I. After we experienced it firsthand, it was a no-brainer for us that this was the right opportunity for us. This is really something that promotes longevity when talking about health and fitness. All of us are at the age now where it is not as easy to get out of bed in the morning, and proper stretching can reduce those aches and pains.”

The partners are opening their fourth Stretch Zone in Carmel City Center on Nov. 1. They previously opened a Stretch Zone in Zionsville, at 10725 N. Michigan Rd., Suite 130, this summer.

The grand opening for two Stretch Zone studios in New Orleans was Oct. 11. Lorezel and Brees live in New Orleans.

“We plan to expand pretty quickly in Indianapolis and surrounding areas,” Smith said.

Smith wants to add locations in Fishers and Westfield by the end of the year or early next year.

Smith learned about City Center when he attended a rehearsal dinner at Matt the Millers.

“There is an excitement around the entire area, and I feel it is the place to be in Carmel,” Smith said. “They continue to develop the area, and a lot of what is building up is focused around health and fitness. I think we will be a great addition to the already established businesses.”

Brees said it’s special to open Stretch Zone with his good college friends in cities where he has played or near where he has played.

“I have seen the impact and benefits firsthand that stretching has on my athletic potential and quality of life, and Ben, Jason and I are in total agreement that it is time for everyone to try out this patented system that enhances overall health and wellness,” Brees stated.

Stretch Zone is designed for anyone age 14 years old and up. Trained stretch practitioners guide participants through a series of dynamic stretches geared towards increasing mobility and muscle function.

For more, visit stretchzone.com.