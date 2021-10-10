Fishers family hosts Haitian to help with church fundraising

One Fishers family is doing what it can to support the reconstruction of a dilapidated church and school in Cerca-Carvajal, Haiti. Jeff and Beth Pfister are hosting Schera Etienne of Haiti at their Fishers home for two months while all three fundraise for the project.

Etienne helps lead five churches in Haiti, one of which feeds 160 to 200 children twice a week. Etienne said most Haitian children usually don’t have the chance to eat at home, and if they do, it’s only once per day. Etienne and his team are trying to rebuild the church where the children gather for food each week. The building is dilapidated and not safe to gather in. When the rebuilding project is complete, the church also will serve as a schoolhouse for the children.

Etienne is raising money for individual building projects rather than trying to raise a lump sum to construct the building all at once. He recently raised $12,000 by visiting the Pfisters in February and raising money through their church family and friends.

The Pfisters attend Trinity Church in Indianapolis. The $12,000 was to put a roof on the new building. Now, Etienne is trying to raise $10,000 for interior walls and a floor.

“They’ve been working on this church building for five years,” Beth Pfister said.

Pfister met Etienne through mutual friends when Etienne first visited Indianapolis. Now, Etienne stays with Pfister when he visits.

The next fundraiser for the group is scheduled for Oct. 15. Rose & Lois, a coffee shop at 7249 E 146th St. Suite 110, Carmel. The shop will donate 15 percent of its sales that day to Etienne and his mission.

To donate, email Beth Pfister at bethpfister59@gmail.com.