Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Mayor’s arts budget could make bigger impact

Letter: Mayor’s arts budget could make bigger impact

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

After reading (in the Sept. 21 edition of Current in Carmel) about the additional funds available for the arts, some thoughts came to mind about how the funds could be spent. In agreement with (some city council) members, rather than “additional sculptures and a light show,” let’s think about what demographics could benefit from art, both within and beyond Carmel. 

How could additional funds for art, theater, music or radio equipment help a school that doesn’t enjoy the support that Carmel Clay Schools enjoys? Or folks incarcerated in juvenile or adult facilities in Hamilton County? Women’s and men’s shelters, community centers in at-risk ZIP codes all have people who could benefit from art as therapy. What about adopting a school and discovering how increased funds for the arts can make an impact on the children, their families attending a show or exhibit, and the community as a whole?  

There is a real opportunity here to make an impact now, as well as an investment in our future. 

Diane Rosenthal, Carmel

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts