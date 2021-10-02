Letter: Mayor’s arts budget could make bigger impact

Editor,

After reading (in the Sept. 21 edition of Current in Carmel) about the additional funds available for the arts, some thoughts came to mind about how the funds could be spent. In agreement with (some city council) members, rather than “additional sculptures and a light show,” let’s think about what demographics could benefit from art, both within and beyond Carmel.

How could additional funds for art, theater, music or radio equipment help a school that doesn’t enjoy the support that Carmel Clay Schools enjoys? Or folks incarcerated in juvenile or adult facilities in Hamilton County? Women’s and men’s shelters, community centers in at-risk ZIP codes all have people who could benefit from art as therapy. What about adopting a school and discovering how increased funds for the arts can make an impact on the children, their families attending a show or exhibit, and the community as a whole?

There is a real opportunity here to make an impact now, as well as an investment in our future.

Diane Rosenthal, Carmel