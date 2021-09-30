Suspect still at large following attempted purse-snatching in late August

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted purse-snatching more than a month ago.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Aug. 24, WPD responded to the attempt in the 500 block of Morning Oaks Lane at the Flats at Spring Mill Station apartments in Westfield.

According to the Sept. 30 press release, the victim stated the suspect approached her from behind as she was entering her apartment building.

The suspect is described as a stocky Black male with a shaved head, beard, black shirt and black shorts. The suspect remains at large. WPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Detective Greg Marlow at gmarlow@westfield.in.gov.