Abstract artists get the spotlight at Art on Main reception 

By Matt Denton

Two Hoosier abstract artists displayed their works during at a reception hosted by the Art on Main Gallery in Carmel

“Creating and designing are transcendent experiences, “ said Marcie Couet, an abstract painter featured at the event.

The Perceptions Gallery Reception Sept. 17 featured the compositions of Couet and Dr. Freddie Kelvin, an English abstract photographer and Carmel resident who has lived in Indiana for more than 35 years.

Couet, from Franklin, is an abstract painter whose composition is influenced by decades of professional content creation including writing, photography and video production. Longterm, she aspires to create paintings, collage, murals and pattern designs meant for personal and professional spaces.

Kelvin is a former radiologist and now serves as an artist-in-residence at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. He has hosted exhibitions of his work in Israel and has performed photography for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Couet’s collection reflects the growth of an emerging artist as it is nearly half abstracts and half floral abstracts, an expression of her growth as an artist.

“I’m inspired by the infinite nature of creativity and personal growth,” she said. “I realized I was enjoying the challenge of learning how to paint as much as painting.”

Reflecting on the evolution of her style, Couet described each collection she releases as a refined exploration of a color palette. Her latest innovation is adding floral elements to her compositions.

She said she hopes to expand her portfolio to include larger, more dramatic canvases that transform the rooms in which they are displayed.

Kelvin’s photography is primarily divided between capturing reflections in water and creating abstract pieces through blurred motion techniques, he said. Though he said he still takes pleasure in photographing dance performances.

Kelvin said there was a harmony of pairing his photographs with Couet’s paintings. The creative expression of both artists has bridged a gap between two distinct mediums.

While his early work drew on the beauty found in traditional photographic techniques, he is eager to add to the burgeoning movement of blurred motion abstracts.

To view Marcie Couet’s paintings, visit marciecouetart.com and Freddie Kelvin’s portfolio is at freddiesfotosforever.com