84-year-old Zionsville bicyclist killed because of crash

An 84-year-old Zionsville woman died of injuries resulting from a crash the morning of Sept. 18.

At approximately 8:22 a.m., the Boone County Communications Center received a 911 call of a vehicle versus bicycle crash on County Road 200 S., an unmarked road just east of U.S. 421. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Major Brian Stevenson stated in an email that County Road 200 S. is “a common road that bicyclists take.”

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the driver of the vehicle, Michael Brockman, 33, of Zionsville and the bicyclist, Linda McCaw, 84, of Zionsville.

Brockman was driving a Honda CRV and was not injured. McCaw was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for her injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Stevenson stated it is too early in the investigation to know how fast Brockman was driving when the crash occurred. The speed limit on the road is 40 mph.

At this time, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved, according to a media release. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash.