Carmel Clay schools increases pay for bus drivers

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees on Sept. 13 unanimously approved the 2021-2023 bus driver agreement, which includes raises for both years.

The agreement provides a retroactive 7 percent raise for the 2021-22 school year, a larger increase than given to most other school employees. Roger McMichael, CCS associate superintendent for business affairs, said the greater increase in pay is in part to compensate the bus drivers — who are paid a daily rate — for their longer workday compared to last year.

The length of the drivers’ day increased this year when CCS adjusted its school start and end times, beginning the elementary school day 10 minutes earlier and the middle school day 20 minutes earlier and ending the high school day 20 minutes later than last year. The adjustment was in response to a shortage of drivers and allows drivers to run a greater number of routes.

Bus drivers will receive a 2 percent raise during the second year of the agreement, which is more closely aligned with raises scheduled for other CCS employees, McMichael said.

“It’s important we maintain a competitive salary schedule,” McMichael said.

CCS is continuing to seek additional bus drivers. Pay starts at $118 per day to drive two morning and two afternoon routes. Drivers can earn $25 for each additional route. Those interested may contact CCS Assistant Director of Transportation Gary Clevener at gcleveng@ccs.k12.in.us or by calling 317-844-8207.