Theater groups present ‘Dreamgirls’

In Dee DuVall’s view, “Dreamgirls” has stood the test of time.

“There are Broadway productions and cabarets that are just classic, so it populates across all generations and all communities,” Duvall said. “That’s what we felt ‘Dreamgirls’ would be. For us, it’s just that classic piece where everyone relates to it. The movie and some of the popular stories from Motown, even rock groups, all of that is portrayed in this production. That was the engine behind us to put this classic out along with it being an all-Black cast.”

DuVall, a Carmel resident, is the artistic director for Indiana Performing Arts Theatre and KaidyDid Productions’ presentation of “Dreamgirls” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis.

“Dreamgirls” is a fictionalized story of the Motown girl groups of the 1960s, such as The Supremes and The Marvelettes.

Trina Dingle, executive director and Indianapolis resident, said Indiana Performing Arts Theatre was formed to give people of color more roles in musicals and plays on a more regular basis.

Kila J. Adams is the talent development director.

The cast has 35 people, most of whom are from the Indianapolis area. Rehearsals started the last week in June.

“Some of the main cast members have been in other productions we’ve had,” DuVall said.

Dingle said the theater groups will present “Dreamgirls” Nov. 6-7 with the main cast in South Bend.

“When we go to the other cities we do auditions for smaller roles, so the Black artists in those cities can be a part of it,” Dingle said.

For more, visit ipacindy.org.