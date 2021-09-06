Cruise Indy car show returns to Carmel Sept. 18

Dr. Kevin Macadaeg wanted to create an event similar to the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac, Mich.

Macadaeg grew up in Pontiac and describes himself as a “wannabe motörhead” and strong supporter of the military. So Macadaeg, a founding member of Carmel-based Indiana Spine Group, decided to launch Cruise Indy in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car show and cruise will return Sept. 18 at the Indiana Spine Group’s parking lot, 13225 N. Meridian St. Cruise Indy again will benefit Folds of Honor-Indiana, which provides scholarships to families of veterans who have died or are disabled.

“Our goal is to provide as many scholarships as we can to Folds of Honor,” said Sandra Haugo, director of the Medical Academic Center for Indiana Spine Group and manager of Cruise Indy.

The car show will be from 9 a.m. to noon with an after-party from noon to 3 p.m. Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All-Stars will perform live music. Admission is free.

Kenny Brown, a custom car builder from Kenny Brown Performance, will do Facebook Live and YouTube Live broadcasts.

Hotel Tango Spirits will be featured along with Ferrari Wines, which will do a tasting. Haugo said there will be face painting and a scavenger hunt for children. Cruise Indy merchandise will be available for purchase.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will bring a 1930 Cord L-29, Indy 500 Pace Car, for viewing.

Following the Indy BiPlanes’s flyover around 11:15 a.m. Haugo said the 8-mile cruise through Carmel will begin.

There is a silent auction, ending at 11:30 a.m., with all proceeds going to Folds of Honor. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase.

Registration is $30 before Sept. 18. Same-day registration is $35.

All cars must be registered by 10 a.m. to be judged, with judging ending at 11 a.m. There are several award categories for car styles.

Those who can’t attend but want to donate should contact Haugo at shaugo@indianaspinegroup.com.

For more, visit cruiseindy.com.