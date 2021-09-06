Boys & Girls Club to open outdoor court

By Chris Bavender

Eighteen months in the making, the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville is set to open a new outdoor basketball court in the facility’s greenspace. The court was funded by a $50,000 NBA All-Star Legacy Grant.

“The pandemic did impact the timeline of the project. The initial deadline for the project to be completed was Feb. 28, 2021. However, due to challenges created by the pandemic and weather complications, the project was not completed August 8, 2021,” said Becky Terry, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. “The NBA All-Star Host Committee graciously provided grantees an extension of the deadline based on these extenuating circumstances.”

The grant required the project focus on health and wellness or education.

Terry said an outdoor court is the “perfect addition” to the new Tom and Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club facility.

“The outdoor space will promote a sense of community while encouraging physical health, teamwork, sportsmanship and camaraderie while teaching the fundamentals and skills of different sports and games,” she said.

The project also provides an outdoor space for additional programming during after-school and out-of-school hours to members ages 5 to 18 that promotes basketball education, physical fitness and recreation while teaching members the importance of an active, healthy lifestyle.

“The club will be able to offer new programs to recruit teenagers, such as 3-on-3 tournaments, events, or leagues, during club hours and after-hours to provide them with a safe space where they can meet friends, have fun and engage with positive adult role models,” Terry said.

Adding an outdoor court was on the club’s “wish list.”

“But (it) would not have been possible at this time without the support of the NBA All-Star Legacy grant,” Terry said. “We’re extremely grateful for everyone that played a role in the project to make this wish a possibility for our club kids.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Club members will break in the court with a game of knock-out. To RSVP, send an email to nhelm@bgcni.org.