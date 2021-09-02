Noblesville opens Olio Road and 146th Street 3 months ahead of schedule

The City of Noblesville recently cut the ribbon to the new Corporate Campus infrastructure improvements at Olio Road and 146th Street. The project opened to the public Aug. 31, three months ahead of schedule.

The improvements widened Olio Road from 141st Street to 146th Street to four lanes; widened 146th Street from Bergen Boulevard to Olio Road to three lanes; added a two-lane roundabout to replace the two-way stop at Olio Road and 146th Street; corrected significant drainage problems in the area; extended sanitary availability to the ground surrounding the project area; and added a 10-foot-wide path to the west of Olio Road and north of 146th Street.

The $9 million project was funded by the City of Noblesville.