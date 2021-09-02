Current Publishing
You are at:»»»IU Health to suspend all inpatient elective surgeries, procedures in response to COVID-19 surge 

IU Health to suspend all inpatient elective surgeries, procedures in response to COVID-19 surge 

0
By on Health, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

IU Health will temporarily suspend all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures beginning Sept. 6 in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

“The surge of COVID-19 patient volumes has continued to accelerate at a rapid pace, and this temporary change is needed to further relieve pressure on our care teams and to free up space for critically ill patients,” IU Health officials stated in an email.

The hospital is notifying elective surgery patients of the suspension, which will be continuously monitored and extended as needed on a rolling basis for two-week periods.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts