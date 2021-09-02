IU Health to suspend all inpatient elective surgeries, procedures in response to COVID-19 surge 

IU Health will temporarily suspend all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures beginning Sept. 6 in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

“The surge of COVID-19 patient volumes has continued to accelerate at a rapid pace, and this temporary change is needed to further relieve pressure on our care teams and to free up space for critically ill patients,” IU Health officials stated in an email.

The hospital is notifying elective surgery patients of the suspension, which will be continuously monitored and extended as needed on a rolling basis for two-week periods.