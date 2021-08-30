Noblesville couple set to open first Pickleman’s franchise in Indiana 

Kyle Eschmann learned about Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe after he arrived as a freshman at the University of Missouri in 2007.

The 2007 Carmel High School graduate was immediately sold and it became a favorite destination during college.

Fast forward to 2021, and Eschmann’s father, Todd, surprised his son by taking him to a Pickelman’s in Kansas City while traveling for a Kansas City Royals game in April. Eschmann said he didn’t know there was one in Kansas City.

“My wife said it would be nice if we had one of those back home,’” Eschmann said. “That sparked the idea and we’ve taken the ball and ran with it.”

Noblesville residents Kyle and Sarah Eschmann are set to open the first Pickleman’s franchise in Indiana in December at 9510 E. 146th St. in Noblesville.

Eschmann, who worked for McAlister’s Deli in Carmel while in high school, has a degree in business and works for an insurance school. Sarah graduated from Purdue University with a degree in hospitality and tourism management.

Pickleman’s offers artisan oven-toasted sandwiches, fresh salads, quick-bake pizzas, savory soups and baked-in-store chocolate chip cookies

“Kyle and his dad raved about the place and how Kyle used to love eating there in college,” Sarah said. “At first, I thought it was just another sandwich shop, but I was so wrong. I was instantly hooked on the food and variety of choices offered. Everything I’ve tried is so good and you can tell the ingredients are fresh and high quality. It really is a unique place. I’ve now been to four different locations and have had a great experience at each one. You can tell there is a great culture in the stores and the staff loves working there. That is something I want to be a part of and bring to the Noblesville community.

“Everyone at Pickleman’s has been great to work with, so that has made the whole process really exciting.”

In-store dining, delivery and catering will be offered.

“It’s really consistent quality,” Kyle Eschmann said. “I think people here will love the food. We want to get the first one right and people have a good experience. Hopefully, we’ll branch out from there.”

Eschmann said when his younger brother, Casey, a 2015 CHS graduate, attended Missouri, Pickleman’s was the first place he took him.

“He loved it, too,” Eschmann said. “It’s just a special place for us and something we want to share with everybody.”

The couple’s business is called Fun Food Inc. For more on staff openings, visit funfoodinc.com.