Sister companies look to create joint headquarters in Zionsville

A pair of sister companies have expressed interest in creating a joint headquarters in Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park.

Indianapolis-based Allies Collective consists of Charitable Allies and Allies 4 Good. The former offers legal services to nonprofits, and the latter offers marketing, consulting, accounting and fundraising services. Charitable Allies CEO and founder Zachary Kester said the collective serves 880 nonprofits in 48 states. He said the firms typically serve nonprofits that operate on less than $10 million in annual revenue.

“Nonprofits often are very low funded and need resources in the form of various advising services,” Bradley Co. Vice President Brittany Mann told the Zionsville Redevelopment Commission during an Aug. 23 presentation about the proposed headquarters. “Nonprofits often need marketing, fundraising that they often don’t always have the resources (for) in-house, especially if they’re small, so (the collective) is providing a wealth of services in a consulting fashion to a number of nonprofits who may not have these services in house.”

In a nonbinding letter of intent sent to the redevelopment commission, Allies Collective expressed interest in acquiring Parcel 1 in Creekside Corporate Park, a business park in Zionsville, which Kester said is the companies’ preferred location for their headquarters because of its aesthetics and proximity to trails. Officials said the collective also is considering establishing a headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., but that Zionsville is its preferred landing spot. Kester said that most of the companies’ consultant work is done virtually.

The firms would invest more than $7 million in a newly built headquarters if at least 5,000 square feet and add 150 new employees across both organizations by 2026, according to Mann. The collective anticipates paying the new employees an average wage of more than $41 per hour.

Redevelopment commission members and Allies Collective officials will continue discussions and present any progress on the project at a future meeting, said Wayne DeLong, Zionsville’s director of community and economic development.