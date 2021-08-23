Opinion: No shame in Sin City

I’ve done it, folks! I’ve successfully secured Worst Mom of the Year for 2021. Instead of seeing a son off to France for his year abroad and taking last “First Day” pictures of my high school senior, I’ve been gallivanting in Vegas, loving every single minute of it. Shame hath no place on a mother’s vacation!

My husband Doo was attending a weeklong conference in Sin City and I decided to tag along, not realizing I’d be missing some major milestones in our children’s lives. But if I learned anything from my dad’s passing last year, it was to live every moment to its fullest, especially if said moment occurs in and around a desert casino.

So, I played the penny slots for several hours and then watched Doo hit on lucky number 13 in roulette. We sat mesmorized at a Cirque du Soleil show, alternating between “What the heck is happening?” and “Holy cow, these people are bendy!” We explored the Hoover Dam in ridiculously hot temperatures before heading to Red Rock Canyon for a gorgeous scenic drive. Although we never once spotted a stupid burrow, tortoise, or rattler (as advertised), or actually left our air-conditioned rental car, for that matter, we imagined ourselves quite the nature enthusiasts.

All the while, I’m waiting for confirmation that Son did in fact catch his flight and arrive safely in Marseilles and texting frantic instructions for Senior to take those start-of-school selfies. But honestly, I never really felt that guilty.

Life is too short for shame, folks, even for mothers. “I’d like to thank the Las Vegas Strip, without whom this award would not have been possible!”

Peace out.