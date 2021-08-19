Carmel gears up for Artomobilia Weekend

With a mix of fast cars, collector cars, rare cars and classic cars — not to mention a car rally and a unique culinary experience that combines gourmet food and, well, cars — Artomobilia Weekend has something for virtually all car connoisseurs.

“It’s a great automotive weekend that showcases a great collection of cars against the really exceptional assets of the Carmel community, be that the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown or the Lucas residence,” said John Leonard, event coordinator for an attraction that has grown exponentially since its launch in 2008. “If you’re interested in cars, this event is perfect.”

With a laser-focus on exotic, classic and unique cars, Artomobilia Weekend revs up Aug. 27 with the annual SHIFT Road Rally through southern Indiana and the Fuelicious auto/dining event at Lucas Estate in Carmel. It crosses the finish line Aug. 28 in the Carmel Arts & Design District with the Artomobilia and Arto-Palooza automotive showcases.

“We have an impossibly broad and deep set of collector classes, enthusiast corrals and specialty groups that have something for every automotive interest,” Leonard said. “Further, the Carmel Arts & Design District, (with) its shops, merchants and restaurants, make for the perfect environment that is perfect for the whole family.”

Although last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Artomobilia Weekend has drawn 20,000-plus visitors in recent years, with Artomobilia being the centerpiece.

Presented throughout the Arts & Design District, Artomobilia features several hundred enthusiast and collector cars, ranging from original, period-correct cars, exotic cars, classic cars, sports cars and racecars.

“Artomobilia is an eclectic car show, one of the largest and most diverse that focuses on automotive art and design,” Leonard said. “We’ll have more than 500 vehicles, from a 1908 Buick Model F to a brand-new Ferrari Roma. We (also) feature rare cars that are not frequently seen in public. This year, our featured marquee is Lotus, and we’ll be showcasing the Lotus Evija, a $2.5 million, 2,000 horsepower all-electric hyper car.

“Gator Motorsport and Lotus Cars are bringing it from the U.K. to appear in Artomobilia.”

Rounding out Artomobilia Weekend are the SHIFT Road Rally, Fuelicious and Arto-Palooza.

SHIFT is a private 190-mile driving event through the backroads of southern Indiana. An annual fundraiser for various causes, this year’s beneficiary is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Another annual fundraiser, Fuelicious is a gourmet dining/auto showcase event at Lucas Estate that includes live entertainment and benefits Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana. More than 500 people typically attend.

A relatively new attraction established in 2019, Arto-Palooza is an “event-within-an event” at Artomobilia that will feature three groups of cars: Lotus, Porsche and BMW.

“A big part of (Artomobilia Weekend) is simply the City of Carmel’s support for the event since 2008 and the investment that has been made in the city (throughout) that period of time,” Leonard said. “Carmel is really quite exceptional in terms of its amenities and access to residents and guests. It also provides another perspective on what constitutes art. We believe cars are art, and in many ways (the event) pays tribute to the beginnings of the automotive industry here in Indiana.”

For more, visit artomobilia.org.

ARTOMOBILIA WEEKEND

Aug. 27, SHIFT Road Rally, a 190-mile private driving event through southern Indiana, beginning at 8 a.m. at SILO Auto Club & Conservancy in Indianapolis. Entry fee, $500

Aug. 27, Fuelicious, 7 p.m., Lucas Estate, Carmel. Cost, $275 per ticket, $2,500 for table of 10

Aug. 28, Artomobilia, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Carmel Arts & Design District. Admission free

Aug. 28, Arto-Palooza, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Carmel Arts & Design District. Admission free