Noblesville Fire Dept. receives grant for Mobile Integrated Healthcare program

The Noblesville Fire Dept. recently received a $20,000 Mobile Integrated Healthcare grant from the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security. The grant will be used to expand Noblesville’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare program.

The Mobile Integrated Healthcare program brings care to patients in their homes in person or through telehealth platforms.

“Our goal is to have better communication systems in place that will connect our patients to resources more efficiently and provide additional services that focus on things like aging in place, health screenings, chronic disease management, domestic violence and abuse, prenatal and newborn programs and social work,” NFD EMS Chief James Macky stated in a press release.

In 2020, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen accelerated implementation of a Mobile Integrated Healthcare program to address the needs of the community as well as the needs of Noblesville first responders as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other initiaitves Noblesville utilizes are NobleACT, a partnership between the Noblesville Fire and Police departments that focuses on the mental health needs of the Noblesville community and substance abuse issues; Advanced Crisis Team, consisting of police officers and Community Resource Paramedics who respond to a mental health crisis; and Community Resource Paramedics to address other medical needs, such as fall assessment and prevention, and assisting the health department in vaccinating homebound Hoosiers and with telehealth visits.

“Not only does this program offer services that help keep our community safe and healthy, it also helps to decrease the burden on the 911 system for non-emergency related issues,” Macky stated. “While the Noblesville Fire Department and the Noblesville community benefits from having an MIH program our hope is that through receiving this grant money and expanding our program other MIH programs will be develop around the State of Indiana.”