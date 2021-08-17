Census reports Boone County population grew 25 percent in 10 years

Census data has revealed that Boone County’s population grew by approximately 25 percent in the last 10 years.

Recently released 2020 data from the United States Census Bureau shows Boone County’s population has increased to 70,812 residents. In 2010, the county had 56,640 residents.

“What we did see was about a 25 percent increase in population, the second-fastest growing county in the state of Indiana,” Boone County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Molly Whitehead said.

Whitehead said Hamilton County was the fastest-growing county in Indiana. Its population rose from 274,569 residents in 2010 to 347,467 residents in 2020, an increase of approximately 26.5 percent.

“Certainly, we know that the bulk of the growth has occurred in Whitestown. It has been the fastest-growing community in the state of Indiana for many years in a row now,” Whitehead said. “That is a large area where we can continue to see more housing developments pop up. But certainly, Zionsville and Lebanon have started to see some of that growth as well.”

Whitehead said the census data shows Boone County “is a place where people want to be.” Sje said prospective companies or local firms looking to expand will take note of the data and that the county and its municipalities will be able to use the data as a “selling point” when trying to attract new economic development.

“It means that we are on a good path forward,” Whitehead said. “It means that we’re going to continue to need to invest in our community and create (living spaces) for people who want to move to our community. With (Interstate) 65 splitting right down the middle of Boone County, the fact is that growth is coming. It is here, so our challenge as a community is to attract the right types of development — not only commercial, but industrial, residential — that will be a complement to our community and make us even better.”