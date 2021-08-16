County launches portal for local businesses, nonprofits to apply for COVID relief funding

Hamilton County has launched a portal for local businesses, nonprofits and governmental units to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds to recover from losses sustained because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has already received roughly $32 million in ARPA funds from the federal government and is set to receive an additional $33.5 million in June 2022. The county has until 2026 to invest the funds.

The county’s ARPA committee, which includes county commissioners, county councilors, the county auditor, county attorney and others, recently identified five key areas of investment: revenue reduction recovery, water/sewer infrastructure, broadband deployment, economic development/relief and reserve for contingencies.

The Hamilton County Commission approved the investment plan at its Aug. 9 meeting, paving the way for the application portal to launch.

“I have seen organizations do some amazing things to adapt and survive under unprecedented circumstances, but so many are just getting by as the pandemic drags on,” County Commissioner Christine Altman stated in a press release. “This grant program provides much needed assistance that will help organizations throughout our community overcome the next phase of the crisis.”

According to the county, funds are available to organizations who:

Are in good standing concerning state and local taxes, any appropriate professional licensing and/or program (state and federal)

Are in compliance with any appropriate and applicable local codes and ordinances

Are locally owned

Are in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State

Endured negative economic impact because of the COVID-19 public health emergency

Show a decline in overall revenue from 2019

Can supply a COVID impact statement that illustrates the connection between the negative economic harm and the COVID-19 public health emergency

The county will give funding priority to organizations that are minority-, woman- or veteran-owned and service organizations that work to provide direct, life-sustaining assistance with a focus on recovery and sustainability.

To apply for a grant, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1683/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-ARPA-Planning-C. Questions may be directed to ARPAINFO@hamiltoncounty.in.gov.