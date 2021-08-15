Carmel in brief — August 17, 2020

CPD aims to add female officers — The Carmel Police Dept. has joined the 30×30 project, a national initiative to advance women in policing. By 2030, CPD expects to increase the representation of women on its force to 30 percent. Nationally, only 12 percent of sworn officers are women. Learn more at 30x30initiative.org.

Learn about solar panels — Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will hold a free virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to provide information on the federal tax credit for installing solar panels on homes, farm structures and places of business. The 30-minute presentation will be followed by an hour for questions and answers. Register at facebook.com/solarizeECI.

Ivy Tech partners with DualEnroll.com — Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with DualEnroll.com to provide an easy-to-navigate self-registration platform for dual credit students. DualEnroll.com provides an enrollment process built specifically for students taking college courses while still in high school. The process, plus communication to both students and parents, ensures that students and their families can take full advantage of dual credit with Ivy Tech.

Resources for veterans — Helping Veterans and Families is hosting its annual Stand Down event from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 3912 W. Minnesota St. in Indianapolis. The open fair will offer information about resources and services available to veterans, including food, clothing, hygiene items, employment services, financial counseling, VA benefits assistance and more.

Invasive plants webinar — The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership is holding a free online webinar at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 covering emerging invasive plants in Central Indiana. Mary Welz, Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management regional specialist, will guide attendees through identification and background on species to watch for and options for reporting. Register at hcinvasives.org.

Homework help — A new school year has added video tutoring services to help middle school and high school students better understand their math and science homework through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program. Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email or chat. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or calling by 877-275-7673.

Golf fundraiser — AECOM Hunt will hold its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 9 to support the Assistance League of Indianapolis. Organizers are accepting sponsorships and donations. Learn more at alindy.org/charity-golf-outing.html.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Bike sharing resumes — The Carmel Bike Share program has relaunched under a new vendor, Movatic. To access the bikes, users must download an app from Movatic. The bikes cost $1.50 per half hour to rent with a cap of $24 for up to a 24-hour period. A $30 annual fee includes unlimited rides under one hour, with additional hours being charged at $1.50 per half-hour to a maximum of $24 for up to a 24-hour period.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students ages 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

Shiftlab acquired — iQmetrix, a provider of telecom retail management software, has acquired Carmel-based Shiftlab, a scalable, performance-based scheduling platform designed for retail organizations. The two companies are joining forces to continue to bring data-driven, AI-based workforce management solutions to the market. The acquisition serves as a product investment for iQmetrix to expand its platform and will support revenue growth for both companies.

July home sales — July was a robust seller’s market for residential real estate in the City of Carmel. According to F.C. Tucker Company, the average sale price for a home in Carmel increased 15.8 percent to $547,803 compared to July 2020. Carmel homes also sold very quickly – 66.7 percent faster than this time last year – selling in just 9 days on average. The average price per square foot for a home in Carmel continued to increase, up 16.2 percent to $191.30.

Zotec Foundation grants — The Zotec Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Carmel-based Zotec Partners, recently announced grants totaling $500,000 to Indiana nonprofits serving youth. The foundation provided 20 grants totaling $25,000 each to organizations focused on mentoring, healthy outcomes, as well as information technology education and training. Hamilton County nonprofit Ascent 121 is among the grant recipients. Learn more at zotecpartners.com/zotec-foundation.

Use PayPal, Venmo at Market District — Market District, which is owned by Giant Eagle, is now accepting PayPal and Venmo payments at the register. Giant Eagle, which also owns GetGo convenience stores, is the first grocery store chain in the U.S. to offer these payment methods at the register. The move is in response to research that shows customers have been using digital wallets more frequently than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.