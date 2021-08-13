Carmel Clay Schools to require masks for all teachers, students beginning Aug. 16 

Carmel Clay Schools announced Aug. 13 that it will require all students and school employees to wear masks beginning Aug. 16, regardless of vaccination status.

Previously, masks had been highly recommended for unvaccinated students and staff but not required.

CCS announced the change in Aug. 13 emails to teachers and parents.

“Our responsibility is to ensure the safety and education of our students. Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise among adults and children. We are witnessing neighboring districts experience a substantial surge in cases and hundreds of students quarantined. We must do everything we can to keep students safe and learning in the classroom,” the email stated.

According to state health officials, students who are 3 to 6 feet away from an identified case of COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if wearing a mask. The new policy at CCS aims to keep as many students as possible in schools after a positive case is identified.

Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure.

Masks will not be required outdoors, and mask breaks will be offered throughout the day.

CCS joins several other local school districts in requiring masks for students and staff.