Carmel Clay Schools gives substitute teachers a pay raise

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees voted to raise pay for substitute teachers and appointed a new director of facilities and transportation at its Aug. 11 meeting.

What happened: The school board unanimously voted to raise substitute teacher pay by $5 per day.

What it means: The raise keeps CCS pay for substitute teachers in line with nearby school districts. The new rates are $80 a day for regular substitute teachers, $90 a day for special education subs and $105 for retired teachers who return to sub.

What happened: The board approved the hiring of Todd Fenoglio as director of facilities and transportation.

What it means: Fenoglio, who most recently served as director of properties for College Park Church, replaces Ron Farrand, who retired. Fenoglio is an architect with experience in construction, land development and facility management.

What happened: School board meeting attendees were required to be scanned with a handheld metal detector and have their bags searched before entering the meeting.

What it means: The new measures were put in place after a handgun fell out of an attendee’s pocket at the July 26 school board meeting. At the beginning of the Aug. 11 meeting, Supt. Michael Beresford said that it’s “sad and frankly scary that we had to implement these measures in order for our board, staff and public to feel safe.”