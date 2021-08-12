Hamilton Town Center adds dog park for shoppers

The Hamilton Town Center shopping center has gone to the dogs, at least in the way of a dog park.

The Noblesville park, 13901 Town Center Blvd., was designed by Gyms for Dogs.

“We designed a nice little park and installed it in late June,” said John Sarver, director of design for Gyms for Dogs. “It’s an off-leash dog park. It’s going to be really popular because people like bringing their dogs shopping. The stores there are dog-friendly, for the most part. They bring their dog to the mall and also have a park for the dog to play.”

The park is 4,500 square feet.

“I think it’s one of the best off-leash parks on the north side of town,” said Sarver, referring to the Indianapolis area.

Gyms for Dogs, a nationwide supplier headquartered in Indianapolis, has several parks in central Indiana, including apartment complexes and municipal parks.

The parks include Clay Terrace and one in Carmel on 116th Street.

“Our equipment is designed for the dogs to have something to play on and exercise,” Sarver said. “A lot of our products have shade underneath them so they can play on them. It also increases the interaction with the dog and their owner. The dog is off the leash, so the dog feels a little bit of freedom.”

Sarver said Hamilton Town Center has a dog water fountain.

“We did something unique at that one with small fenced-in solo dog areas,” Sarver said. “Each area has a bench and one play piece.”

Sarver said that allows people to bring a dog to the park that might either be afraid of other dogs or too aggressive with other dogs.

“Their dog can still have dog park experience,” Sarver said.

Leigh Reinert, area director of marketing and business development for shopping centers, including Hamilton Town Center, said the center is thrilled to have the dog park as a new amenity for shoppers and the local community.

“The new dog park makes it easy for shoppers to bring their furry friend for play time and gives them easy access to also shop and dine with their pooch with at the shopping center,” Reinert said. “There are many elements inside the dog park from private areas for smaller or more timid dogs, climbing boulders, a training platform, tunnel dog house, a hill climb, plus lots of room to run.”

Reinert said there are more than 30 stores that are dog friendly.

For more, visit gymsfordogs.com.