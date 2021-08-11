Where’s Amy attends Indianapolis Opera’s Lobster Palooza

Where’s Amy attended the 2021 Lobster Palooza Aug. 8 at Daniel’s Vineyard benefitting the Indianapolis Opera. Guests enjoyed fresh lobster prepared by locally owned A Cut Above Catering, specialty cocktails and wine, and then danced the night away to the tunes of the Dean Martini Band. Broadway selections also were performed by Indianapolis Opera veterans Daniel Narducci and Marci Jackson. The Indianapolis Opera has a stellar season lined up. For more, visit indyopera.org.
