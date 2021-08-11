Celebration of Hope set for Aug. 21

By Haley Miller

Prevail will present its annual Celebration of Hope event this month to raise money for its programs supporting survivors of crime and abuse, including sexual assault and domestic violence.

Prevail is a nonprofit based in Noblesville.

The gala will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Renaissance Hotel in Carmel. Prevail has arranged for a survivor to speak at the event.

“It’s a celebration of our speaker that night, and (it’s) celebrating hope and empowerment for survivors and the support that the community gives them,” said Natasha Robinson, Prevail’s marketing and event coordinator.

Prevail emphasizes empowerment at the event because survivors and people close to them often feel their power has been stripped away, Robinson said.

“We like to focus on the positive outcomes and where they’re going to eventually get to,” Robinson said. “We walk on the journey with them.”

The fundraiser includes a silent auction, plated dinner and dancing to the live band Dave and Rae. Robinson said that in the past, the Celebration of Hope has generated nearly $200,000 for the organization.

Individual tickets are $175. The event is at capacity, but those interested can join the waiting list or make a direct donation on Prevail’s website at prevailinc.com.