Discovering Broadway hosts ‘Hamlet’ concert

The creative team of the new musical “Hamlet” will participate in Discovering Broadway’s writers’ retreat program in Carmel. Discovering Broadway Inc. will premiere songs at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 in a concert from the new musical “Hamlet” in the Frank and Katrina Basile Theatre at the Indiana Historical Society in Indianapolis. The writers’ retreat begins Aug. 17 at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk, a 2012 Carmel High School graduate, is the director for “Hamlet” and is the bookwriter.

The concert features Jordan Donica (“My Fair Lady”) as Hamlet; Samantha Pauly (“Six”) as Ophelia; Adam Pascal (“Rent”) as King Claudius; and Bryonha Marie Parham (“Prince of Broadway”) as Gertrude.

Giving the concert a local flavor are performers Eric Wiegand, a CHS graduate; Christina Barnes, a Zionsville Community High School graduate; and Sophie Miller, a 2018 CHS graduate.

“Hamlet” is the third show to participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.’s writer’s retreat program, following May’s “Ever After” and February’s “The Devil Wears Prada.” The new musical is the final show of the nonprofit’s inaugural season.