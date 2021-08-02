Column: Never too late to improve outdoor living spaces

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Now that the heat outside has been turned up and we’re all looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors, it’s a great time to start planning how to improve your outdoor living spaces to be able to enjoy them well into the fall. Despite the many supply chain issues that are befuddling the construction industry, outdoor living space projects are still proceeding at a relatively brisk pace.

In the patio pictured, we’ve nestled a fire feature into the corner of the patio. The space is “enclosed” by the canopy of an existing tree as well as some new evergreen plantings on the adjacent side of the patio. The low seat wall wrapping around two sides of the fire feature offer not only a sense of enclosure but also offer additional areas for seating. The seat wall and fire feature are accentuated with a band of pavers that match the accent border of the patio. The primary patio surface is natural travertine, and a large irregular shaped stepping stone leads from the patio to the lawn.

I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening than sitting around a fire with family and friends. What have you imagined for your outdoor living space?

