Westfield Washington Schools to conduct back-to-school workshop

Westfield Washington Schools students return to school Aug. 9, the WWS district is hoping to make that transition a bit easier with a district back-to-school workshop.

The workshop, which includes a community resource fair with vendors, will have two sessions Aug. 3. The first session is at 8:30 a.m. and the second session is at 5:30 p.m. The workshop takes place at Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St., and it’s free and open to the public. There will be 19 workshops, 50 community resources and tours of the newly renovated WHS.

Some workshops include learning more about an upcoming referendum, face-to-face meetings with Supt. Paul Kaiser, understanding state and local assessments and district finance 101. Community resource organizations attending the event include Aspire Indiana, City of Westfield, Girl Scouts, Hamilton County Health Dept., Kiwanis Club of Westfield, Prevail, and Westfield Lions Club among dozens of others.

For more or to register, visit smore.com/15wum-district-back-to-school-workshop.