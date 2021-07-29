Column: Staying engaged at every age

Commentary by David Morgan

We are made to create, to engage and to live significantly. That does not need to end when our primary career is over.

In the book “Improving with Age: God’s Plan for Getting Older and Better,” authors Jill and Stuart Briscoe remind us that aging happens to everyone. It’s perfectly normal and life should be lived fully at every age. I couldn’t agree more!

We have witnessed the best of intentionally living for more than 25 years, providing personalized companion care for older adults. This companion care supports hobbies, travel and everyday life, all while helping individuals stay active and find meaning and purpose.

Simple tips for living fully at every age

● Stay engaged and contribute your talent to things that are important to you.

● Try a second career after retirement (or volunteering) to bless others.

● Practice gratitude and embrace change.

● Encourage others, never take yourself too seriously and laugh often.

● Stay in touch with friends and loved ones; be available for grandkids.

● Listen well to those in your life and share your life experiences.

As active and engaged lives are important for older adults, it’s equally important for their caregivers to live significantly and stay engaged with things that are important to them. With flexible hours and the tunique skill set of a caregiver position, many retired nurses, homemakers and teachers continue their passion for serving others as in-home caregivers.

When I think about an engaged caregiver, Alison Brown comes to mind. A long-time Carmel resident, Mensa member and opera singer in Europe, Alison has found extreme joy in serving others as a caregiver for Senior Home Companions for more than a decade. She noted it’s been the perfect fourth career in her retirement years and loved coming alongside of families to help clients do what they could no longer do for themselves.

David Morgan is president of Senior Home Companions. For more, visit seniorhomecompanions.com.