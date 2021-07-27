Center’s annual gala to stream live Sept. 18

For the first time in its decade-plus history, the Center for the Performing Arts will stream its annual gala live online for free viewing across the nation and beyond.

“All Together Now!” is the theme for the Sept. 18 fundraiser presented by Krieg DeVault, celebrating the return of on-site audiences for the Center’s 2021-22 season. Highlights will include inspirational stories and live entertainment streamed from the Palladium stage, including Center Artistic Director Michael Feinstein and his piano trio, led by New York-based musical director Tedd Firth; Broadway performer Melissa Schott; a chorus choreographed by Kenny Shepard; a gospel choir; and other special guests. Donations and auction proceeds will benefit the Looking Forward Fund, which supports the Center in securing a sustainable future.

The free livestream event will air from 8 to 9 p.m. through the Center’s website, thecenterpresents.org. Viewers will have opportunities to donate to the Center and participate in the online auction, with luxury vacations, collectible sports memorabilia and other items available for bidding.

In addition, the Center will host an in-person VIP Gala Experience in the Palladium’s newly renovated Founders Club. A limited number of on-site attendees will watch the main event via closed-circuit video and enjoy a 7 p.m. cocktail reception with small plates and an open bar, as well as a 9 p.m. after-party with desserts and more music by Feinstein. Reservations for the upgraded experience can be made at thecenterpresents.org/gala or by calling 317-819-3534. The cost is tax-deductible.

The virtual gala will not include a Great American Songbook Hall of Fame induction ceremony. As in 2020, the Great American Songbook Foundation will celebrate the induction of new members with a series of virtual events starting in September.

“We are so pleased to be welcoming our patrons and supporters back to campus after being preempted by the pandemic, and we also realize some of them are not yet ready to return,” said Jeffrey C. McDermott, president/CEO of the Center and the Great American Songbook Foundation. “This hybrid format allows us to gather with our longtime friends while reaching new and broader audiences online with the Center’s mission to engage and inspire.”

The gala committee is co-chaired by Carmel residents and Center supporters Eric and Leah Payne and Ron and Suzanne Mencias.

For more, visit thecenteroresents.org/gala.