Former Fishers teacher charged with child molestation

A former Fishers math teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a student multiple times on campus during the 2017-18 school year.

Ian Gray, 38, was most recently an eighth-grade math teacher at Riverside Junior High from 2018 until earlier this year, but the alleged incidents occurred during his time as an advanced math teacher at Fall Creek Intermediate. He turned himself in to the Hamilton County Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued July 22. He is charged with two counts of felony child molestation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the juvenile victim told her mother that Gray inappropriately touched her during sixth grade. The inappropriate touching of the female victim allegedly occurred approximately 10 times during the school year.

According to Fishers police, the Dept. of Child Services was contacted by a mental health professional on May 21, leading to the police investigation.

Emily Abbotts, director of school and community relations for Hamilton Southeastern Schools, stated in an email that Gray was placed on administrative leave from the school on April 22 and that he resigned on July 22, which was the same day the arrest warrant was issued.

“We are aware that a former school employee has been charged with alleged misconduct with a minor student,” Abbotts stated. “We have cooperated fully with the Fishers Police Dept. since its investigation began and will continue to do so in coordination with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. When the investigation commenced, we placed the school employee on administrative leave, per district policy. The employee has since resigned.”

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation and protect the privacy of the victim, it is our district’s practice to refrain from publicly discussing this matter. We will continue to support law enforcement and anyone who has been affected by these alleged events.”

This story will be updated.