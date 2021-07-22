Noblesville Plan Commission continues Magnolia Ridge proposal to future meeting 

The Noblesville Plan Commission met July 19 and held four public hearings. Its next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 16 in the council chambers at Noblesville City Hall, 16 South 10th St.

What happened: A change in zoning for the Magnolia Ridge development was continued to the Aug 16 meeting.

What it means: The request was to increase the zoning density from low density to moderate to high density for 153 acres east of Seminole Road between E. 161st Street and 171st Street. The proposal would consist of 147 acres for approximately 323 single-family homes and 6 acres for 32 villas. There would be five different housing products, with villas starting at $275,000 and single-family homes starting at $500,000. Staff reviewer Denise Aschleman presented the project and said development conversations for the property have been ongoing for nearly a decade. Aschleman said a traffic study found no “real changes” needed to be made other than installing an additional stop sign for traffic heading westbound on 161st Street, as vegetation in the area makes the existing stop sign hard to see. During the public hearing, many neighbors voiced concern about the traffic study. They claimed said Seminole Road is often used as a “drag strip” and that motorists speed down the road, and it can take up to 10 or 15 minutes for neighbors to turn right onto Seminole Road from their driveways. Because concerns from the public, the developer asked for a continuance on the development.

What happened: The plan commission forwarded a request for a primary plat for a seven-lot residential subdivision in the 21100 to 21300 block of Schulley Road on to the city council with a unanimous favorable recommendation.

What it means: The subdivision would span 45 acres at the northeast quadrant of 211th Street and Schulley Road. During the public hearing, several neighbors expressed concerns about drainage, and city staff said the developer would install perimeter drains and have the water piped to nearby detention ponds.

What happened: The plan commission forwarded an updated thoroughfare plan on to the city council with a unanimous favorable recommendation.

What it means: Part of the city’s comprehensive master plan, the thoroughfare plan was last updated in 2008. Part of the update includes a light pole plan, which identifies areas with different light poles with different fixtures throughout the city. A decorative light corridor is designated to receive a specific light pole and fixture, whereas a non-decorative corridor is designated to receive a different design.

What happened: The plan commission forwarded an amendment to a Government Use Overlay district for Noblesville Schools to city council with a unanimous favorable recommendation.

What it means: The amendment allows the development plan to include a tennis facility and accessory structures for a property at 1610 Field Dr. and 1650 Field Dr.

What happened: Development Director Sarah Reed gave an update for the Hyde Park Planned Development.

What it means: No action was required by the plan commission because the council already approved the development, but Reed said she wanted to give a presentation on the development because future individual zoning approvals will appear before the plan commission. Hyde Park Planned Development proposes to redevelop 274 acres near Hamilton Town Center into a master-planned development including commercial and residential uses. There will be recreational activities, such as walking and biking trails. A 162-acre park is planned as part of the development.