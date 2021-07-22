New mural adorns Fishers Police Dept. parking garage

A new mural, “Blazing the Trail,” adorns the wall of the Fishers Police Dept. parking garage facing the Nickel Plate Trail. Terre Haute-based artist Becky Hochhalter painted the 1,000-foot mural. She completed the project on July 14.

“As this mural was the beginning of new and exciting developments along the Nickel Plate trail, it seemed that the community was, quite literally, blazing a new trail for the enjoyment of all,” Hochhalter stated in pressl release. “The name captured this next chapter in Fishers perfectly.” The Fishers Art and Culture Commission funded the mural. Features include people representing Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern high schools; the Nickel Plate Amphitheater; the Bell Ford Bridge that will reconstructed as part of the Geist Greenway; the FPD’s late K-9 Harlej; and 15 “hidden” butterflies.