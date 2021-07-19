Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – July 20, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael presents the Actors Theatre of Indiana performing songs of the songwriting duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb July 21, Goldie and Friends July 23 and The Phelps Connection July 24. All three shows begin at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions presents the youth production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” through July 25 at Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Live at the Center

The Indigos will perform as part of the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. July 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person and the livestream is free. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

