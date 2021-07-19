Column: Made in the shade, rain or shine

Commentary by Bill Bernard

As we all know (and this year is no exception), weather in central Indiana can be rather unpredictable. Whether the forecast calls for rain or shine, enjoying time outdoors is always desirable.

While outdoors, it’s nice to have a place where you can sit and contemplate the next change in weather fronts. When the sun is shining, it’s nice to take refuge from the rays and relax under some form of shade. In these instances, a pergola might be the solution. Pergolas offer a relaxing area of dappled shade. When the winds change and the rain starts to fall, a pergola may not be the ideal solution.

If you want to enjoy your outdoor living space rain or shine, then a lanai may be the answer for you. A lanai takes the open-air structure of a pergola and goes one better by covering the space with a solid roof. This allows you to enjoy the outdoors even when the rain falls. Some may even enjoy the space more while a gentle rain falls. With the addition of a roof, not only can your grilling season be extended, but with the addition of infrared heaters, enjoyment of the outdoors can often be extended by weeks.

No matter what your desired structure, we’ve got you covered.

Stay home, be moved