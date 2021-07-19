Current Publishing
The Cozumel Burger features pineapple and guacamole. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Burgerhaus

Where to go: Burgerhaus

Address: 89 Veterans Way, Carmel

What to get: The Cozumel burger

Price: $13

Anna’s take: To be honest, I was pretty underwhelmed with Burgerhaus. I may be going into this with a bias becausae I’m not much of a burger gal to begin with, but I had been wanting to try the restaurant since it moved into the building next to my office in downtown Carmel. The chef was very kind, and the restaurant does have quite a variety of burger options – of which I tried the Cozumel, features grilled pineapple and guacamole. The burger makes for a beautiful presentation and picture, but I thought the guacamole was layered on too thick, making it difficult to eat and easy to fall apart. If you like a messy burger, or if you’re one of those “pineapple-belongs-on-pizza” people, this might be the burger for you. I really wanted to like Burgerhaus, but the poorly lit interior and the messy food are reasons I likely won’t return. If you’ve had a different experience, I would love to hear from you. Email me at anna@youarecurrent.com.

