ISDH reports 586 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 586 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 759,618 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,513 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 426 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,625,957 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,623,059 on Wednesday. A total of 11,008,756 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1-888-IUHEALTH 888-484-3258 and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,737,144 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,853,337 first doses and 2,883,807 individuals who are fully vaccinated.