Fishers intends to purchase portion of HSE Utilities

Fishers residents getting their utilities from Hamilton Southeastern Utilities could be receiving services from a new provider on Jan. 1, 2022: The City of Fishers.

The two entities have come to terms on a $90 million sale of the Fishers portion of HSE Utilities to the City of Fishers, pending the approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. HSE Utilities will still operate in portions of Noblesville and in unincorporated areas in Delaware, Fall Creek and Wayne townships.

“Through this acquisition, the city can make a strategic investment to provide its community with complete ownership over all sewer assets within Fishers,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated in a press release. “Due to strategic investments in our municipal utility and the expertise of our staff, the City is well prepared to consolidate the utilities and provide consistent service and support for all Fishers residents. To be able to finance this purchase without a single penny of increased rates while maintaining the level of service is a real win.”

According to Fishers Director of Public Relations Ashley Elrod, the current customer rates, combined with money saved in efficiency, will be able to pay for the acquisition. City officials say that acquisition will not affect customers service or rates.

The deal is expected to be made official by December and would affect approximately 25,000 customers. Current HSE Utility customers should continue to make out their payments to HSE Utilities until they are notified of a change.

The deal would bring all Fishers residents under the Fishers utilities umbrella.

For more, visit fishers.in.us/1348/Hamilton-Southeastern-Utilities-Acquisit.