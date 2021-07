Multiple people are wanted for questioning related to a burglary at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, at 10655 Haverstick Road, in Carmel. The burglary occurred on July 7, at approximately 12:35 a.m. Anyone with information about the people pictured should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Callers should reference CPD case number 21-47931.