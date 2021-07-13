Foundation awards more than $150K in grants across Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Community Foundation recently awarded $152,500 in grants to nonprofits throughout the county. The grants were given to organizations serving Hamilton County that focus on racial equity and community leadership initiatives, such as mental health, family, youth empowerment and inclusive economic growth.

Grant funds were divided between Racial Equity Grassroots grants ($75,000), LINK Youth Advisory Council grants ($15,000) and initiative-based grants ($62,500).

Racial Equity Grassroots grant recipients:

Communities Allied for Racial Equity ($5,000) for start-up support and a Collaboration Hub membership.

Fishers Arts Council ($8,500) to engage in student education, Black art/artists programs and event support for 2021 and 2022.

Hamilton County Leadership Academy ($1,500) to support the education of Hamilton County leaders.

Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation ($4,000) for foundation engagement on equity work and representation on boards and grantmaking.

Nickel Plate Arts ($6,000) for support of county-wide initiatives and engagement in LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Noblesville Diversity Coalition ($20,000) to support continued community reach that amplifies education, trainings, resources, and work with the city chamber and public.

Noblesville Schools Education Foundation ($20,000) to support student travel to enhance their racial equity perspective and the implementation of community action from the education gained through the trip.

Racial Equity Community Network ($5,000) to support their equitable vision, continued educational opportunities, county-wide involvement opportunities, thought-leadership initiatives and Collaboration Hub membership.

Westfield Forward ($5,000) to support program creation, start-up costs and consulting opportunities to build a strategic plan that connects the schools to the community.

LINK Youth Advisory Council grant recipients:

Advocates for Children & Families (Cherish) ($800) for their requested play area items.

Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources ($500) for prevention, intervention and postvention staff training through ICPYAS and volunteer training.

Ben’s Ranch Foundation ($2,000) to support a matching program for its outreach efforts.

Brooke’s Place ($3,300) used toward the BP8 Program (support groups) and providing educational materials for students and facilitators.

Children’s TherAplay Foundation ($2,100) for craft supplies, lunches and entertainment materials for their Sibling Camp Project.

Hamilton County System of Care Youth & Family Alliance ($1,500) to support community discussions on mental wellness.

The Cabin Counseling & Resource Center ($4,800) to provide financial assistance to individuals age 3-18 in need of professional counseling and education in Hamilton County.

Initiative-based grant recipients:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana ($15,000) for programming support for adult-to-youth mentoring.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Our Lady of Grace Conference, Inc. ($10,000) to support the Noblesville food pantry restocking and county-wide operations.

Social Health Association ($10,000) to support their Healthy Youth for Hamilton County Initiative.

Hamilton Heights Educational Foundation, Inc. ($7,500) to support the Weekend Backpack program, “Feeding Our Students”.

Grace Care Center Foundation ($20,000) to support the Mobile Choice Food Pantry operations.